Владата на Бахреин ќе ги плаќа сметките на граѓаните и ќе им исплаќа плата на работниците

A man wearing a surgical mask is pictured in the heart of the Bahraini capital Manama on February 26, 2020. - The first case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Bahrain was of a man who had transported children to three schools after returning home from Iran via Dubai airport, on February 21. The increasing toll since led authorities to ban citizens from travelling to Iran "until further notice", and suspend "all public and private schools as well as nurseries for two weeks", according to the official news agency. (Photo by Mazen Mahdi / AFP)