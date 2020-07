Повторно неконтролиран раст на новозаразени со Ковид-19

epa08472961 People wearing protective masks walk in the main square of Skopje, Republic of North Macedonia, 08 June 2020. After an 80-hour curfew, many people left their homes. According to reports, the number of newly infected COVID-19 patients in the North Macedonia is still more than one hundred per day in the last two weeks. The government is considering to continue with preventive measures in the country. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI