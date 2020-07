Дуа Липа и Карлеуша се распукаа за Косово

View this post on Instagram

Dear @dualipa , we love you here in Serbia. Extremism in any way is not an answer(you know that Kosovo leader is in the Hague, facing war crimes indictment etc. You can find very bad people on both sides) Please use your social platforms to share love, peace and music(and come back to Kosovo to be with your people) Sending love to all good people around the world 🌎 ✌🏻❤️